2024 RNC: TMJ4's Charles Benson hears multiple perspectives on VP running mate

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4’s Charles Benson was on the convention floor when the news of Former President Donald Trump’s pick broke.
Benson talked with delegates and attendees about how they feel this choice would impact the race.
For more perspective, Benson also talked with Eric Toney, the former Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General on what Ohio Senator JD Vance brings to the ticket.
VIDEO: Watch TMJ4’s Charles Benson’s 1-on-1 with Eric Toney
Benson also spoke with democratic strategist Joe Zepecki, former communications director for President Barack Obama’s Wisconsin campaigns to hear perspective from the Democrat party.
VIDEO: TMJ4’s 1-on-1 with democratic strategist Joe Zepecki
