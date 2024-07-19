2024 RNC: Perspectives on final night of Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE – For the third convention in a row, former President Donald Trump gave a speech accepting the Republican Party's nomination for President of the United States Thursday night.

The speech will be his first major address to the American people since an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th. Trump was injured in one ear. Two rally attendees were critically injured, and one – former firefighter Corey Comperatore – was killed.

The weight of that moment has been felt at this week's convention, with many speakers remarking on the shooting, Comperatore, and Trump's response in their speeches. Trump himself has said that he rewrote his acceptance speech in light of the attack. According to his campaign, the revised version will focus on a theme of unifying America.

TMJ4's chief political reporter Charles Benson asked Republican activist Robin Moore what she expects to hear from former President Trump's speech on the final night of the convention.

"I think what we're going to see is what [RNC speakers] have been preparing us for all week," she said, referring to remarks describing the former President calling families grieving the loss of loved ones. "It's a side of Donald Trump that people don't see, but he does that because he loves this country and he loves the military."

Charles asked Democratic strategist Melissa Baldauff for her perspective on the convention speeches thus far. She says she has not observed a unifying message.

"I don't think that we've seen any actual softening of tone or any change in position," she said. "What we have seen is just Republicans really being united behind the same kind of extremism that we saw from Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 and what we saw him do as President."

Both Moore and Baldauff shared their perspectives on Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance.

"He brought ["Midwest Nice"] out, put it front and center," Moore said, referring to his acceptance speech on the third night of the convention. "He's a guy who's living the American Dream: from poverty to a Vice Presidential pick."

Baldauff disagreed. "[Vance is someone] advocating to make abortion illegal nationwide, who doesn't even support exceptions for rape or incest, someone who has suggested – not even suggested, who has said – that women should remain in abusive marriages."

