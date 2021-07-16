Report: Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA, will not compete at Tokyo Olympics

Kevin Love reportedly will not be headed to the Tokyo Olympics after all.

After spending not even two full weeks at Team USA's camp in Las Vegas, Love is allegedly withdrawing from the U.S. men's basketball team and will not compete in Japan, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1416047170801872899

Love, 32, is a five-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA title in 2016. He was expected to play a key role for the U.S. as one of the team's top rebounders, alongside Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green.

If Love does in fact miss out on Tokyo, he will become the second key player named to Team USA who will not compete at the Games. It was announced on Thursday that All-Star guard Bradley Beal also wouldn't be making the trip overseas after being placed under Team USA's health and safety protocols. Jerami Grant was placed under the health and safety protocols as well, but only as an abundance of caution.

It is unclear who will replace Love on Team USA if he cannot compete in Tokyo.