Young Eagles program gives free plane rides to inspire next generation of aviators

RACINE — Young aviators are taking off thanks to a free-flying program in Racine. EAA Chapter 838 hosts a program called Young Eagles. They give free flying experiences and basic lessons to kids ages 8-17 interested in aviation.

“Our main focus is to do things in aviation to help kids realize their dreams (of) becoming a pilot or a mechanic," Ed Becerra, the social media manager of EAA Chapter 838, said.

James Groh Ed Becerra hopes to inspire the next generation of aviators by giving them free flights and basic lessons.

The group's headquarters is at the Racine Airport at 3333 N. Green Bay Rd. They do group flying outings, hosts weekend learning sessions, arrange seminars, and more. Along with giving the experience of flying to youth, they also hope to inspire the next generation of mechanics by letting them work on airplanes. All of this is free.

“The pilots donate their time, their fuel, their resources, and their aircraft to help inspire the next generation of aviators," Becerra said.

The roughly 500-person club also gives generous scholarships to deserving members to help them pursue more learning opportunities.

“$12,000 per scholarship. I think this year we’ve given out about two scholarships. And one of them just passed their private pilot check ride. So it is working. It is making more pilots, and that is what we love to see," Becerra said.

Previous members of the group have become Air Force pilots or commercial pilots. That's what 12-year-old Jameson Zahn hopes to do one day.

“Definitely Air Force flying jets or big cargo aircraft and then maybe airlines," he said.

He got hooked on flying thanks to a Young Eagles program in Oshkosh.

James Groh Ed Becerra's plane he uses to take Young Eagles flying.

"Flew around Oshkosh and he even let me do a turn, the pilot. And that was really fun, and that's what really hooked me," Zahn said.

On Tuesday, he got to fly with Becerra. They flew from Racine to Kenosha and up the lakeshore. For Zahn, it's an exhilarating experience every time he takes off.

“Just that feeling of lift off, and you’re flying you’re actually up in the air, and it’s awesome to me and really - I really love it," Zahn said.

You can find out more about EAA Chapter 838 by going to the website or Facebook page.

