‘You just want to help’: Good Samaritan comforts crash victim after fatal collision in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A heartbreaking crash on County Highway V and Northwestern Avenue turned deadly Sunday, when a Mercedes SUV crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck towing a boat.

The 70-year-old Milwaukee man driving the Mercedes died at the scene, while the 62-year-old pickup driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

But what happened moments later left an impact on one witness forever.

"I saw a bunch of debris, smoke and flames," said Rachael Contreras, who pulled over and ran to help. "The man in the truck was rolling out of it and kind of fumbling around, so I went immediately over to him — prayed over him, and kept my arm around him and just telling him it was going to be okay."

She said she was thinking of her own family and how she would hope someone would stop to help them.

“Just be ready to help somebody, be kind and help as much as you can because you never know who that can be and just be there for people," Contreras said. "It could just be an innocent swerve of a lane and just something so tragic, it’s heartbreaking."

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash. If you have information, contact Detective Chad Zoltak at (262) 835-4423 ext. 1023

