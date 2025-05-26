Two-vehicle crash in Caledonia; Milwaukee man dead, Racine man injured

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A two-vehicle crash on Northwestern Ave. in Caledonia left one man dead and another hospitalized Sunday around midday, according to the Caledonia Police Department (CPD).

A 70-year-old man from Milwaukee was driving a black Mercedes SUV on Northwestern Ave. and suddenly crossed the center line of the road. A 62-year-old man from Racine in a black Dodge pickup truck towing a boat crashed into the Mercedes after it crossed the line, according to a post by CPD.

The 70-year-old was the only one in the Mercedes and died at the scene. Paramedics transported the 62-year-old to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and the Racine County Sheriff's Office assisted CPD and the Caledonia Fire Department at the scene.

If you witnessed the accident or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at (262)835-4423 Ext 1023 and speak to Detective Chad Zoltak. If you have additional media inquiries, please contact Lt. Gary Larsen at glarsen@caledonia-wi.gov.

