Yellow, African penguin and guest favorite at Racine Zoo, dies at 34

RACINE, Wis. — Yellow, the African penguin and guest favorite who had called the Racine Zoo her home since 2007, has died, the Racine Zoo announced Thursday.

Longtime Zoo Resident

Yellow, who could be easily identified by her yellow band on her left flipper, died just two weeks shy of her 35th birthday, making her the third-oldest African penguin currently in Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities.

According to the zoo, the decision was made to euthanize Yellow on Feb. 4 after changes to her medications failed to improve her ability to walk or her quality of life. In addition to developing arthritis, the zookeepers also observed a decline in her activity levels and appetite.

Racine Zoo

She died peacefully surrounded by her animal care team, according to the zoo.

A Life Well Beyond the Average

Living to age 34, Yellow far exceeded the average lifespan of an African penguin, which is classified as a critically endangered species. Their life expectancy in the wild is 15 to 20 years, and 20 to 30 years under human care.

Distinct Personality

Racine Zoo

She was born Feb. 17, 1991. During her time at the zoo, Yellow’s personality was prominent within the zoo’s penguin colony, according to the zoo. In the summer, the guest favorite loved swimming first thing in the morning and taking naps in the afternoon in her favorite spot, known affectionately to keepers as “Yellow’s rock.”

She was always friendly with her keepers but was known to hold her own with the other penguins, defending her territory and “protecting” her keepers from the youngsters in the colony.

Lifelong Bond

She also leaves behind a long-standing mated bond, Bob, one of the zoo’s male penguins.

According to the zoo, even as other penguins in its colony changed mates over time, Yellow and Bob stayed loyal to each other and were inseparable, with Bob serving as a dedicated protector of Yellow and their self-claimed territory.

The zoo says its animal care team will continue to monitor Bob as he adjusts to her absence.

