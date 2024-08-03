After being found emaciated by Caledonia police in March, a pup formerly known as Hemlock has been adopted and is looking much healthier.

Julie Hendricks Julie Hendricks, adopted Marty.

The dog’s new owner Julie Hendricks told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that a Facebook post about the rescue’s condition caught her attention.

TMJ4 News Marty, formerly known as Hemlock, when he was rescued by Caledonia Police in March and at the Racine Humane Society.

“It made me cry,” she said. “I was like that’s a dog that deserves a better life.”

After watching and waiting for him to become available for adoption, Hendricks was able to give the dog a new home along with a new name.

Watch: Woman adopts, helps rehabilitate dog found emaciated

“He looks just like the Zebra from Madagascar whose name is Marty,” she explained. “I was like ‘Oh my god I love that.”

Hendricks said since she adopted Marty he’s gained weight, gotten all his shots, and has become king of this house.

“He’s a pistol,” she said laughing. “He's got a lot of energy and wants to do things his own way sometimes but he's super sweet.”

Hendricks also shared that it was the good work of the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine that started Marty on his path to recovery.

Before his adoption, the facility treated Marty for tapeworms, got him on a specialized feeding plan, and helped him better socialize.

Jenna Crawford with the Humane Society said that stories like Marty’s show how crucial their work is.

TMJ4 News Jenna Crawford, Director of Youth Programs, Racine Humane Society.

That’s why, throughout August, they're matching donations dollar for dollar up to 200 thousand, in the hopes of helping more animals find a loving home.



