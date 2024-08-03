After being found emaciated by Caledonia police in March, a pup formerly known as Hemlock has been adopted and is looking much healthier.
The dog’s new owner Julie Hendricks told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that a Facebook post about the rescue’s condition caught her attention.
“It made me cry,” she said. “I was like that’s a dog that deserves a better life.”
RELATED: Hemlock's second chance: Emaciated stray dog rescued by Caledonia police
After watching and waiting for him to become available for adoption, Hendricks was able to give the dog a new home along with a new name.
Watch: Woman adopts, helps rehabilitate dog found emaciated
“He looks just like the Zebra from Madagascar whose name is Marty,” she explained. “I was like ‘Oh my god I love that.”
Hendricks said since she adopted Marty he’s gained weight, gotten all his shots, and has become king of this house.
“He’s a pistol,” she said laughing. “He's got a lot of energy and wants to do things his own way sometimes but he's super sweet.”
Hendricks also shared that it was the good work of the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine that started Marty on his path to recovery.
Before his adoption, the facility treated Marty for tapeworms, got him on a specialized feeding plan, and helped him better socialize.
Jenna Crawford with the Humane Society said that stories like Marty’s show how crucial their work is.
That’s why, throughout August, they're matching donations dollar for dollar up to 200 thousand, in the hopes of helping more animals find a loving home.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.