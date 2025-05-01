'We’re here to fight for our students': Racine Educators rally against cuts to public schools

RACINE, Wis. — Teachers, parents, and community leaders gathered outside several schools in the Racine Unified School District Thursday morning to protest potential federal cuts to public education.

The demonstrations were part of an effort led by the National Education Association. To emphasize solidarity, dozens of teachers and school staff walked into work as a group.

“We’re here to fight for our students, our school, our district, and public education,” said A.J. Zydzik, a German teacher at Case High School and one of the local organizers. “We’re not going to back down.”

Zydzik, a 20-year veteran educator, said he’s concerned about the Trump administration’s proposals to reduce federal funding for public schools. He believes this move would hit already underfunded districts like Racine the hardest.

“There’s a lot of people out there who don’t know the dangers that we face in public education with federal cuts,” Zydzik said. “As a teacher, I see what happens when those cuts come. We’re always being asked to do more with less.”

Participants held signs and chanted phrases like “Fund our schools!”

Zydzik said the goal was not just to raise public awareness but also to set an example for students.

“They were really into it,” he said. “It’s great to be able to explain to them, ‘Hey, we’re doing this for you.’”

Zydzik also warned that without intervention, the long-term impact on the district could be devastating.

“The very worst-case scenario is that this district ceases to exist,” he said.

To make sure that doesn't happen, Zyzik said they'll continue to speak out.

The Walk-ins at RUSD were just one of several May Day efforts nationwide. The day traditionally recognizes International Worker's Day and the labor movement.

To commemorate the day in Milwaukee, hundreds participated in a "Day Without Immigrants and Workers,"a demonstration organized by Voces de la Frontera, an immigrants' rights group.

The group also aimed to raise concerns over actions by the Trump administration and emphasize the economic impact of the Hispanic community in Milwaukee.

In response, Wisconsin's GOP said the day's protests are advocating for far-left ideas like sanctuary states and cities.

"Wisconsinites made it clear in November that they want illegal immigration to end and for the rule of law to be restored," the statement went on.

