Hundreds march through Milwaukee streets in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest against

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of protesters gathered on Milwaukee's south side on Thursday for a "Day Without Immigrants and Workers" demonstration organized by Voces de la Frontera, an immigrants' rights group.

The protest aimed to demonstrate the economic impact of the Hispanic community in Milwaukee amid concerns over recent actions by President Trump's administration.

"We need change," protesters chanted as they marched from the south side toward downtown Milwaukee.

May Day protests held in Milwaukee

Alvaro Rodriguez, a child of immigrants, joined the demonstration because he feels recent policies have negatively affected immigrant communities.

"I have felt very wronged by everything that has happened in our current administration, not just today, but for a long time," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez emphasized the vital role immigrants play in American society.

"Hispanic people are here, and we need to be here, not just for us but because we're an integral part of every community," Rodriguez said.

As protesters marched north toward downtown, they highlighted the connection between immigrant rights and workers' rights.

Brenda Cardenas, who participated in the march, addressed this intersection.

"Yes, they are connected, they're definitely connected. It's been this constant barrage of trying to divide the working class against itself. Trying to divide people in the working class against each other, and unfortunately, they've succeeded, and we have to tell the truth," Cardenas said.

Not all members of the Latino community supported the demonstration. Mariano Garcia, pastor at Ministerios Almas off 6th and Greenfield, expressed concerns about the protesters' goals.

"It's devastation, it really is. It's too much, you've got to have some law and order, even Hispanics are supporting what President Trump is doing right now," Garcia said.

The Wisconsin GOP responded to the protest with a statement saying the demonstrators "are advocating for far-left ideas like sanctuary states and cities. Wisconsinites made it clear in November that they want illegal immigration to end and for the rule of law to be restored,” according to WisGOP spokesperson Anika Rickard.

The protest concluded at Ziedler Union Square with organizers promising more demonstrations in the future.

