'We're going to exhaust every option': Racine County Executive addresses illegal cliff jumping issues

RACINE, Wisc. — TMJ4 went to Racine County leaders after hearing safety concerns from residents about illegal cliff jumping at Quarry Lake Park.

"We're going to exhaust every option that we have and come up with a plan,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked what that plan was minutes after County Executive Delagrave gave his state of the county.

"We need to reeducate and educate our public and the dangers of Quarry Lake cliff jumping. So, we need to redo that and double down on that education so that's going to happen this summer,” Delagrave explained.

TMJ4 News Racine County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, says he will have a plan for illegal cliff jumping this summer.

He said cliff jumping is nothing new in Racine. However, the recent death of a 16-year-old boy is bringing the issue up again.

"We take this very seriously and like our other drownings, we're putting together a course of action to hopefully prevent this to ever happen again,” Delagrave said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, there have been quite a few calls of service for people jumping over the years.

In 2023, a group of "approximately 30 people" were reportedly cliff diving. Some of the people jumping are as young as 11 years old.

"Please tell your kids the risk. It is very dangerous,” Delagrave said.

There are signs posted around the park to deter cliff jumping. However, residents tell TMJ4 it is not enough.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Sign at Quarry Lake Park reads "cliff jumpers will be arrested"

"A fence may be an option. We're looking at that, but how do we best relate to our youth and the dangers of that and that's kind of where the root of this plan is going to come from,” Delagrave explained.

He said a plan can be expected soon. “We are on it,” Delagrave said.

Lee said she was going to hold him to it. He replied with “Please.”

