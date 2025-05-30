Waterford bankers alarmed by scammers targeting elderly, pushing for new laws

WATERFORD, Wis. — A local bank in Waterford says they've had enough of scammers targeting elderly customers and are asking lawmakers to do something about it.
Equitable Bank branch manager Dawn Jurgensen told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that fraud has become a daily issue, with the bank's six branches across Wisconsin receiving at least one fraud report per day, often targeting seniors.
"Fraud is just crazy now," Jurgensen said. "Every day, these fraudsters are creating new ways to scam people."
Jurgensen and her colleagues recently connected with TMJ4 News at a Let's Talk listening session in Waterford to share their concerns and call for action.
In addition to holding local seminars to help people recognize the signs of fraud and how to protect themselves, the bank is taking the issue directly to state lawmakers.
Erin Arneson, the bank's vice president of retail banking, said they've been advocating through the Wisconsin Bankers Association to urge state representatives to strengthen protections for vulnerable customers.
"We were able to tell them how important it is that they push through the legislation that will help us help our elderly customers," Arneson said.
The bank wants lawmakers to grant them the ability to slow down transactions, such as large cash withdrawals, when they suspect fraud.
"We're trying to protect them, and that's really our message," Arneson said. "We're not doing it to be nosy, or to be punitive in any way. We want to protect you."
So far, the bank has secured legislation that would allow them to reach out to a customer's "trusted contact" when they suspect fraud.
