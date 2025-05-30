WATERFORD, Wis. — A local bank in Waterford says they've had enough of scammers targeting elderly customers and are asking lawmakers to do something about it.

Equitable Bank branch manager Dawn Jurgensen told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that fraud has become a daily issue, with the bank's six branches across Wisconsin receiving at least one fraud report per day, often targeting seniors.

"Fraud is just crazy now," Jurgensen said. "Every day, these fraudsters are creating new ways to scam people."

TMJ4 News Dawn Jurgensen

Jurgensen and her colleagues recently connected with TMJ4 News at a Let's Talk listening session in Waterford to share their concerns and call for action.

In addition to holding local seminars to help people recognize the signs of fraud and how to protect themselves, the bank is taking the issue directly to state lawmakers.

Watch: Waterford bankers alarmed by scammers targeting elderly, pushing for new laws

Waterford bankers bring scam concerns to lawmakers

Erin Arneson, the bank's vice president of retail banking, said they've been advocating through the Wisconsin Bankers Association to urge state representatives to strengthen protections for vulnerable customers.

"We were able to tell them how important it is that they push through the legislation that will help us help our elderly customers," Arneson said.

TMJ4 News Erin Arneson

The bank wants lawmakers to grant them the ability to slow down transactions, such as large cash withdrawals, when they suspect fraud.

"We're trying to protect them, and that's really our message," Arneson said. "We're not doing it to be nosy, or to be punitive in any way. We want to protect you."

So far, the bank has secured legislation that would allow them to reach out to a customer's "trusted contact" when they suspect fraud.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip