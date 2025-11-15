Village of Sturtevant Police Department to officially close Sunday morning, police say

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant Police Department will officially close and end law enforcement services in the early morning hours of Sunday.
This news comes after the village board started considering shutting down its police department back in August.
According to a release, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will officially begin taking calls for service within the Village of Sturtevant starting at 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 16.
All law enforcement questions you may have can be directed to the Sturtevant Village Hall at (262) 886-7201.
To report a crime/incident, you can contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (262) 886-2300 or dial 911 for emergency services.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.