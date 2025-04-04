Undocumented man arrested in Racine for possession of child sexual abuse material

RACINE, Wis. — An undocumented man living in Racine was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

READ: ICE makes 2 arrests inside Milwaukee County Courthouse

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into 36-year-old Carlos Chaves began in November with a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators determined Chaves had uploaded three pictures/videos of child sexual abuse material to his Google Drive. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but at the time, his whereabouts were unknown.

Deputies located Chaves on Tuesday and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Due to Chaves' undocumented status, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on him, stating he is "subject to removal from the United States under federal immigration law" in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip