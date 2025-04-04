Watch Now
ICE makes 2 arrests inside Milwaukee County Courthouse

Alex Brandon/AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing.
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently made two arrests inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Sheriff Denita Ball said her office was made aware of ICE's intent to take one individual into custody just before the arrest was made, but was not given advance notice in the second arrest.

Ball said no one from the sheriff's office participated in the arrests. She noted that it is not uncommon for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to search available databases for upcoming court hearings of people they are seeking.

