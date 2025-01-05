Two residents escape massive blaze believed to be caused by fireplace ashes in Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — Two people who were home escaped a fire unharmed in Kansasville on Saturday.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department tells TMJ4 News they responded to the 4200 block of Stormy Drive in the Deer Meadows subdivision just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Crews said they responded, worked to protect neighboring homes from catching on fire, and used about 22,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials said it is believed to have been caused by the improper disposal of fireplace ashes.

