Two injured after driver crashes into sign, porch of Racine home

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were injured and had to be extricated from a car Thursday after a driver struck a business sign before crashing into the porch of a home in Racine.

The single crash happened around 11 a.m. near 11th Street and Washington Avenue, injuring both the driver and their passenger, according to the Racine Police Department.

Both had to be extricated from the car; however, neither appeared to be seriously injured, according to police. Police said one or both may be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to allegedly crash into the sign and home, or if any arrests have been made.

