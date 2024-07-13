Two hospitalized following drowning call off North Beach in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two drowning victims were pulled from the water by lifeguards at North Beach in Racine and transported by authorities to a hospital for treatment.

The first victim, a male, was unconscious and the lifeguards performed CPR until the Racine Fire Department arrived. The second victim, a female, was conscious and breathing but was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the RFD, swimming in designated areas is an important part of beach safety. The bottom of Lake Michigan is uneven and there are many areas with drop-offs, holes and other dangerous landscapes.

The Racine Police Department, Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Racine County Dive Team also assisted in the call.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip