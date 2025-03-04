‘This is how I make my money’: Racine contractor heartbroken after thief steals tools, equipment

RACINE, Wis. — Earl Phillips depends on his tools in his line of work as a contractor.

He runs By Design Home Improvements out of Racine, covering pretty much everything except roofs and foundations.

“We do a lot of drywall, a lot of fabrication of framing and basements, bathrooms, kitchens, flooring, flatwork, brickwork, windows, doors. I mean, it's an array,” said Phillips.

Things had been going smoothly over the past three years—until late Sunday night, just before midnight.

Someone broke into his truck and stole thousands of dollars' worth of specialty equipment he depends on.

“A multi-tool is something that we use on an everyday basis. That’s gone. That slows me down. A right-angle grinder slowed me down. Even my battery chargers—fast-rate battery chargers, you know—slow me down,” said Phillips.

It happened on the city’s west side near Pratt Elementary School, two minutes before midnight Sunday.

“It hurt because everybody knows I'm a general contractor, and this is how I make my money,” said Phillips.

The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a logo on the back and black pants.

Phillips told TMJ4 he believed all his doors were locked and was puzzled as to how the thief got into his truck.

“I don't know how he did it, but he did it, and they're gone,” said Phillips. "It was kind of heartbreaking because this is a pretty good neighborhood."

On Monday, he had to spend nearly $500 to replace some of his tools while he waits on insurance. Phillips also beefed up his security by adding another camera.

Mike Beiermeister Earl marks his tools with either a '74' or his nickname, 'Bull.'

Phillips has marked some of his equipment with either a ’74’ or ‘Bull’ written in Sharpie, usually near the batteries.

Mike Beiermeister Earl Phillips

His wife made a post on the Facebook group Wisconsin Town Hall, where others also said they had items stolen from their vehicles.

While Phillips' truck was hit, just a few minutes west, another person trespassed and stole from a car at the exact same time.

The owner of that car told TMJ4 that Racine police arrived within minutes of his call, apprehending the suspect just four blocks away.

(N/A) Video surveillance captured another person stealing from a vehicle near the exact same time Earl's truck was hit.

TMJ4 reached out to the Racine Police Department to see if the incidents were connected but did not hear back.

Even with the setback, the work won’t stop for Earl. He hopes whoever is responsible for stealing from his truck gets caught.

“I’m gonna just let the PD (police department) take care of what they need to take care of, and I'm gonna go to work tomorrow,” said Phillips.

If you have any information, contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

