Strangers, students honor late Air Force veteran with no next of kin

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Although none of his family was present for the late Air Force veteran Roni Richotto, strangers and even some students stepped up to honor him and pay their final respects.

"It really warms my heart to see people come out for something like this," said Air Force veteran Dan Crass, one of dozens who offered condolences.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach contacted TMJ4 last month, looking for help finding any relatives for Richotto and assistance covering funeral expenses.

"The biggest thing is we want to put him to rest," said Christine Luxem of Ground Zero Veterans Outreach in March.

This was the only picture of Richotto.

On Monday, they were able to do that at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery thanks to Sturino Funeral Home and the Racine County Medical Examiner.

Over 50 people, including veterans, community groups and even some students, attended the funeral. Most of them had never met Richotto, like Crass.

"They served in the service. They need to have somebody come out here and pay their last respects, and that's why I made the drive and I'd do it all again," said Crass.

Some Glen Hills Middle School eighth graders attended and even served as pallbearers in the ceremony.

"It feels pretty awesome to take part in the community and do something for other people," said Henry Berenz.

It was in addition to their work with the Silent Heroes Project, where the students research veterans. A Silent Hero is any service member who died while training for or participating in the war or died of wounds received in battle. This year, they focused on two Korean War veterans.

"We learned about pretty much their whole life. We learned about what they did in the military, what they did before and after their military service and their families," said Berenz.

The school was the only one selected in the state to participate and is one of 48 in the country on this project. It's part of National History Day. Over the past nine months, they conducted their research.

On Monday, the students read eulogies for the veterans they researched, Orville E. Pitts and Cecil Grayson Sutphen. Both are buried at the cemetery.

Being part of the funeral for Richotto was an added bonus for these students.

"We got to see all of the traditions for the funeral," said DeAndre Hatch Jr.

It's a day and a veteran they'll never forget.

"I can't find the word for it, but I felt really honored to be part of it, and It was unlike anything I've ever experienced," said Vincent Balzrina.

