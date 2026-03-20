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St. Catherine's heads to WIAA championship game

St. Catherine's senior needs 35 points to beak city scoring record
TMJ4
St. Catherine's senior needs 35 points to beak city scoring record
Posted

MADISON — No. 3 seed Racine St. Catherine's topped No. 2 seed Lake Mills, 72-66, Thursday in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals in Madison.

This is St. Catherine's eighth appearance at the state tournament, with six state titles in their previous seven appearances. Their last Division 3 championship came in 2021.

On the way to the 2026 tournament, St. Catherine's had an impressive season with senior Lamont Hamilton breaking the City of Racine's all-time scoring record and Head Coach Ryan Thompson attaining his 100th win.

St. Catherine's will face No. 1 seed Seymour in the Division 3 championship game Saturday.

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Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba