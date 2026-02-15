South Shore firefighter dies unexpectedly after 26 years of service

A Firefighter/EMT has passed unexpectedly, the South Shore Fire Department in Mt. Pleasant announced on Saturday night.

Robert Berens served for 26 years as a firefighter and EMT.

"Please keep the Berens family, his brothers and sisters in the fire service, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the South Shore Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Firehouses and Police Departments across the state have extended their condolences to the South Shore FD and the Berens family in social media posts.

"The members of IAFF Local 4724 extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters of South Shore Professional Firefighters Local 2939 on the loss of one of their own," the New Berlin Professional Firefighters wrote on Facebook. "We stand with Local 2939 during this incredibly difficult time and hold their member's family, friends, and coworkers in our thoughts and prayers. May you find strength in one another and know you have the support of all your Union brothers and sisters."

The Hales Corners Fire Department extended their condolences to the South Shore FD and Robert's family on Facebook Sunday morning.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department extended their condolences as well on Saturday evening, saying, "There is a bond between police officers and firefighters that runs deeper than words - built on long nights, difficult calls, and a shared commitment to protecting our community at all costs. When one of us is lost, we all feel it."

The funeral details are still pending, according to the South Shore Fire Department.

