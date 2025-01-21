Raising Awareness: A Southeast Wisconsin teen's journey with Type 1 Diabetes

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Life has been an adjustment lately for teenager Logan Wallraf.

"It’s definitely a process. It’s a journey," said Logan.

About two years ago, Logan started feeling ill and lethargic, symptoms that prompted his parents to take him to the hospital.

"I just fell asleep on the couch for hours. My parents came home, woke me up, and kind of figured out something was wrong," said Logan.

After testing, Logan’s mother, Emily, said she received a call to rush her son to the hospital:

"Go straight to Children’s in Milwaukee and go now and bring a bag because his levels were so high that he might be admitted," said Emily.

Logan was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes. It’s when the pancreas makes little or no insulin.

"Insulin is a hormone that we need to process the sugars we eat, so when type 1 diabetes progresses, you lose the ability to make insulin, and your blood sugar levels get quite high. Your body starts to respond in a way that can be quite dangerous," said Dr. Susanne M. Cabrera, with Children’s Wisconsin.

Dr. Cabrera said there are symptoms parents should watch out for:

"A lot of people are not aware of these symptoms of diabetes, or it’s very common that they think something else is going on, like a virus or the flu, or their child just not feeling well," said Dr. Cabrera.

Just like in Logan’s case: increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and fatigue.

"It's really important that people are aware of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes because the sooner they come in for evaluation and seek care, the safer we can keep them—hopefully out of the hospital," said Cabrera.

For Emily, after the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, she texted a former neighbor.

"My first text was to Callie’s mom, and I said, ‘We’re right there with you now. We understand,’" said Emily.

That neighbor’s daughter, Callie Coari, was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2020.

"It’s just a journey of learning and seeing what works best for you," said Callie.

Callie said what has worked for her is not only her continuous glucose monitor (CGM) but also her insulin pump and having her diabetic alert dog, Kyle, by her side.

"One, I have my CGM, and two, knowing Kyle will make the right alert makes me feel safe," said Callie.

Diabetic alert dogs like Kyle are highly trained to detect the scent of blood sugar changes. Callie said there are times when the technology is off, but Kyle is spot on.

"There have been times he’s alerted me, but my CGM is reading that my numbers are okay. Then he’ll alert me, I’ll finger poke, and he’s right," said Callie.

That’s why Logan is hoping to raise money so he, too, can get an alert dog. Although Logan already has a CGM, the dog will give the family peace of mind.

"The CGM is not always accurate," said Logan.

As the family continues to navigate this new chapter, they say their main message is to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and let other parents know they are not alone.

If you would like to donate to Logan's fundraiser, click here.

