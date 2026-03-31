Racine Zoo is welcoming new eastern black rhino

The Racine Zoo is welcoming Ayubu, an eastern black rhino male, to the zoo's Land of the Giants area.

Zoo officials say Ayubu will arrive in just a few days from the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas. They say Ayubu will be quarantined for at least 30 days before the public will be able to see him in an exhibit.

According to the zoo, male eastern black rhinos are often solitary animals who thrive on their own, so he won't be paired with another rhino.

The 5-year-old rhino is being moved as part of the recommendations from the AZA’s Species Survival Plan.

Zoo officials say eastern black rhino males are most known for their impressive horns, which can weigh over 6 pounds and exceed 50 inches in length.

Eastern Black Rhinos are critically endangered in the wild, with numbers dropping from around 70,000 in the 1970s to about 1,650 today.

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