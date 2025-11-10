Racine woman cooks for neighbors as SNAP uncertainty grows

RACINE — At Oakview Manor Apartments in Racine, uncertainty over federal food benefits prompted one neighbor to feed her neighbors.

Detria Carmichael, a SNAP recipient, said she invited TMJ4 to the building on Sunday to show how shifting federal guidance is affecting people who rely on the program.

“That’s what made me have the courage to say something, because it affects me too,” she said.

TMJ4 News Detria Carmichael

Carmichael said her SNAP deposit hit her account on Friday, after Wisconsin restored November benefits following court involvement tied to a federal funding pause.

By Saturday night — Saturday, Nov. 8 — federal guidance shifted.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture memo obtained by Scripps News instructed states to reverse the release of November SNAP benefits, saying the payments were issued without authorization.

The memo also notes that states that do not comply risk losing certain federal funding support and could be held financially responsible for incorrect payments.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers publicly rejected the directive Sunday.

“Pursuant to and consistent with an active court order, Wisconsin legally loaded benefits to cards,” he said.

“We are actively in court fighting against the Trump Administration’s efforts to yank food assistance away from Wisconsin’s kids, families, and seniors.”

At Oakview Manor, Carmichael said many residents depend on SNAP to make ends meet. Seeing the uncertainty ahead, she stepped in.

“I was crushed. And I was sad. But I can’t be sad. I want to use my gifts to give back. And that’s cooking,” she said.

With donated ingredients — including a turkey — she cooked for 15 neighbors on Sunday.

TMJ4 News Stan Edwards

Neighbor Stan Edwards said the meal came during a stressful stretch.

“It means a lot to the people getting food like that. I don’t know what we're going to do, but I hope it stays and they don’t take it away,” he said.

Carmichael hopes to continue cooking for neighbors while guidance on benefits remains unclear, and said donations are welcome.

For more information or to help, Carmichael can be reached at 224-676-8230.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip