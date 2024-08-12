Racine shooting victim airlifted to Milwaukee for treatment Sunday evening

RACINE, Wis — A victim of a shooting near 12th St. and Schiller St. was found by police with a gunshot wound and later airlifted to Milwaukee for treatment.

The Racine Police Department responded to the area to investigate a report of gunshots having been fired. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later airlifted to Milwaukee.

According to police, the investigation is "very active."

