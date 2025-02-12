Racine residents, leaders, and businesses brace for snow emergency

RACINE — With a snowstorm approaching Wednesday, many municipalities across Southeast Wisconsin have declared snow emergencies, and residents are gearing up.

The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works (DPW) declared a snow emergency from noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, through noon Thursday, Feb. 13.

Residents must move vehicles off arterial and collector streets to allow plows to operate efficiently. The Racine Police Department will enforce parking regulations, and violators risk towing, the city said.

Crews pre-treated roads Tuesday with brine to prevent ice buildup and improve plowing efficiency.

However, back in January, some Racine residents reached out to TMJ4, voicing frustrations and safety concerns about the city's snow removal practices.

In many of the city's side streets, people reported heavy snow left unplowed days after last month’s major snowfall.

"The residential streets seem to be an afterthought," said Danny Fucile, who has lived on Gillen Street for eight years.

He said Gillen, a bus route, often turns into a sheet of ice before plows arrive.

"By the time they do send a plow, it doesn’t even get down to the pavement," Fucile said.

"We constantly write our aldermen about it, but it never seems to get fixed. Plows usually come once, and the road is half done."

TMJ4 News Danny Fucile



The City of Racine’s DPW follows a tiered snow removal plan, prioritizing main roads first, then local streets, city-owned facilities, and sidewalks.

DPW Commissioner John Rooney said in January that the City of Racine doesn't provide a bare pavement program for its roughly 250 miles of centerline roadway because it is too expensive.

That treatment is only reserved for 80 miles, which are classified as collector streets, highways, and arterials.

Rooney said that part of the challenge, unlike neighboring towns and villages, is dealing with massive amounts of improperly parked cars, more sidewalks, curved roadways, and gutters that slow plows down.

"The biggest concern I have is it turning into an ice rink," Fucile said. "Walking to my car can be treacherous."

As residents and city crews prepare, local businesses are also stocking up.

At Douglas Hardware, store manager Justin Heaney said customers are putting out supplies ahead of the storm.

"It’s been steady—a lot of salt going out the door. We sold five of six snow blowers today," Heaney recalled.

"We’re just gonna be here for salt and shovels tomorrow," he said.

TMJ4 News Justin Heaney

To assist plowing efforts, residents must follow the city’s alternate-side parking ordinance, in effect from Dec. 1 to April 1.

Other key advisories:

Garbage collection may be delayed as DPW crews focus on plowing.

The Racine Transfer Station will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the Pearl Street Facility will remain closed all day.

Drivers should reduce speed, increase following distance, and allow extra travel time.

Staffing levels for this event have been increased since January, according to a press release.

"The only thing I want is for people to be safe," Fucile said.

For the full list of parking regulations in the City of Racine, you canvisit this website.

