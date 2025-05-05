Racine police shoot and kill armed man near 17th and Franklin

RACINE, Wis. — A man is dead after a Racine police officer shot him during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

DOJ officials said the Racine Police Department located and attempted to arrest a wanted man near 17th and Franklin.

The man crashed his car as officers attempted to apprehend him. According to the DOJ, he then exited his vehicle with a handgun and began to raise it, leading to a Racine police officer shooting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials were wearing body cameras during the incident, and the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and will submit investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney’s office upon its conclusion.

