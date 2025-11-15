Racine police: Nov. 3 Chicken Palace killing was targeted retaliation

RACINE, Wis. — Three people were arrested in connection with a Nov. 3 deadly shooting that Racine police said they believe was a targeted retaliation for another fatal shooting two days earlier.

Isaih J. McGlorn, 26; Chihene R. Davis, 25; and Zharon L. Smith, 24, were taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed in the village of Caledonia. They are accused of shooting and killing Jaquon T. Calhoun inside the Chicken Palace restaurant.

Authorities believe the shooting was in retaliation for the Nov. 1 killing of 26-year-old Cier Tye-Pearson.

Both homicides, as well as subsequent gun violence, are being investigated as gang-related, Racine police said.

McGlorn and Davis are facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and numerous counts of felony bail jumping.

Smith is facing charges for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime and first-degree attempted homicide, party to a crime

