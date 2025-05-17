Racine police: 11-year-old killed in accidental shooting, suspect in custody

According to the Racine Police Department, an 11-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting.

The shooting took place around 10:33 p.m. Friday, May 16, in the area of Prospect St and Howard St. in Racine.

Police say a sibling accidentally shot the 11-year-old boy. Police have identified and taken a suspect into custody.

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital by family, where he died.

The Racine Police Department is investigating. Police want to hear from anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

