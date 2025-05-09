RACINE, Wis. — A nun in Racine shed tears of joy when Pope Leo XIV was announced Thursday, having personally met the new pontiff multiple times before his elevation to lead the world's Catholics.

Summer believes that Pope Leo will follow in his predecessor's footsteps by building bridges and reaching out to those who are marginalized. The Racine nun met with Pope Leo when he served in a leadership role for the Order of Saint Augustine, and later when he was a bishop.

Andrew Medichini/AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

"He was always very warm and open. You got the feeling, you know, even if he was a little bit higher up, he didn't come across that way. He came across as he was listening to you and talking to you like a brother. So I always felt at ease with him. It was always very joyful to talk with him," Summer said.

TMJ4 Sister Angelica Summer, who has met Pope Leo multiple times.

Summer, who has been an Augustinian for 60 years, said that when the new pope was announced, it topped everything for her.

Watch: Racine nun shares personal connection to newly elected Pope Leo XIV

