Racine mayor to propose name change of Cesar Chavez Community Center to honor Dolores Huerta

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced that he will be proposing a name change to the Cesar Chavez Community Center following the latest allegations against Chavez.

"The recent allegations regarding Cesar Chavez are deeply troubling, and I believe they merit a serious response," Mason said in a statement on Thursday.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Dolores Huerta participates in the "Dolores" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mason is proposing the name change to the Common Council to change it to the Dolores Huerta Community Center.

"I am proposing the council consider renaming the center in honor of Dolores Huerta, a remarkable leader whose own legacy of courage and service speaks for itself," he said.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Chavez and had organized it for decades on behalf of farmworkers and Latino communities. She is recognized as one of the most influential labor and civil rights leaders in American history.

The topic will be discussed at the next Common Council meeting on April 20th.

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