Racine house fire believed to have been caused by a dehumidifier sends one to hospital

RACINE — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation Monday following an early house fire in Racine that is believed to have been started by a dehumidifier, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Crews were called to a home near Oregon and Spring streets in Racine just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire, after the fire department said a resident reported hearing a noise in the basement, followed by a large amount of smoke.

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes, but not before the basement sustained moderate fire, heavy smoke, and water damage.

Structural damage was estimated at around $70,000, and the contents of the home were estimated at about $15,000, according to the fire department.

The first floor also sustained minor smoke damage, and one resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported among fire personnel.

The probable cause of the fire was an electronic device on the basement floor, which appeared to be the remains of a dehumidifier; however, the fire department said further testing will be required to verify this determination.

