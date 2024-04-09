Racine Horlick Dam faces removal vote, many have mixed opinions

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board will vote on whether or not to remove the Racine Horlick Dam. It's been a controversial topic in Racine County for the past decade. The dam was originally built in 1834 and then rebuilt in 1975. Because of its age, officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the structure won't withstand a historic flooding event.

To Dave France, there is nothing more beautiful than nature. As a photographer, he is out at the Horlick Dam to take in the sights and sounds of the raging water. With all the rain they've had, the water's coming over the dam pretty fast. But soon, Dave's view could change as the county is considering removing the dam.

TMJ4 News Dave France, photographer.



"I'm going to be sad to see it go, but I understand there are environmental reasons and safety reasons," said Dave.

In 2014, the county received an order from the DNR to either remove the dam or repair it by 2024, saying the dam does not meet safety standards and would not be able to withstand a historic flooding event.

The county brought in the Army Corps of Engineers for guidance on the issue. They looked at several solutions from repair to removal and ultimately decided removing the dam would have the most benefits.

From their study, the Army Corps of Engineers said the benefits extend from ecosystem restoration to increasing fish passage, increasing water quality, reducing flood risk, along with increase recreation opportunities.

Monte Osterman with the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association said time to make a decision is running out.

"We're in the 12th hour. We've been kicking this down the road for 12 years," said Monte.

He said there are a number of reasons why this dam should be removed.

TMJ4 News Monte Osterman, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association

"You can see areas that are leaking in the wall anyway, especially with this high-flow condition," said Monte.

He said, along with safety reasons, there are also environmental and financial benefits to having the dam removed. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, of the $2.5 million dollar project, 65% of the project would be federally funded. Monte said that's money the county shouldn't lose out on.

"The cost to do it now is very minimal compared to what it could be in the future if the Army Corps of Engineers backs out, the other grantors back out. We're going to be out on our own, and it's fundamentally unfair to ask all the citizens of Racine County to pay for a dam and impediment that cost us millions of dollars to maintain and repair for simply a perception of aesthetic edification for a few people who live upstream.

John Skaleck is a professor and chair of the Geosciences Division at the University of Wisconsin Parkside. He said environmentally, removing the dam is the best situation for aquatic life.

"A naturally flowing river functions the way nature intends it to, so it will get back to those dynamics of carrying sediment with it, refreshing the water on a routine basis, bringing the habitat back that's used to a free-flowing river," said John.

But while many are supportive of removing the dam, others like Scott Bolan are not. He has been fishing at the dam for years and said he would like to see it stay.

" I don't like it; it's been here for so long. The fish has been great here. I hope it stays," said Scott.

TMJ4 News Scott Bolan, has been fishing at the dam for years and said he would like to see it stay.

Just like Scott, others during public comment meetings about the dam have expressed concerns about the impact on the animals that live near the river and the aesthetic look of properties. Some are concerned their property values would decrease with the dam removal and would like to see an economic impact study done before a decision is made. Scott said during the summer, this river is filled with fishermen, and many would agree they want more time to find a better solution.

"It's been so long; there are so many people come and fish it; it's not worth taking out," said Scott.

Whether or not the dam removal gets full approval, Dave said he will be out here continuing to document the beautiful sights of nature.

"For history reasons, for his own personal reasons," said Dave.

To view the Army Corps of Engineers findings,click here.

