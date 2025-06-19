Racine fatal shooting under investigation

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Marquette Street.

A 36-year-old male was shot in the chest. Despite life-saving measures by emergency personnel, the victim did not survive his injuries.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

