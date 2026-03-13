RACINE — Trent Harper, 18, was shot and killed near his Racine home early Tuesday morning. His family is now mourning his loss while calling for an end to the cycle of violence in their community.

Trent's mother, Latoya James, was by his side after the shooting.

"When I heard the gunshot, I heard my baby literally scream for me. Scream, 'Mom,' that was his last words," James said.

James rushed to her son after he was shot. Trent was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"That day will always be not a good day," James said.

Watch: Racine family mourns 18-year-old Trent Harper, killed in shooting near his home; They now call for change

Racine family mourns 18-year-old Trent Harper, killed in shooting near his home

Despite her grief, James holds onto the memories of her son.

"He was my silly child, but always happy, always just a goofy, just an all-around good kid," James said.

Trent was a big brother, a loving son, and a football standout at Racine Horlick High School. His uncle, Frank James II, remembered him fondly.

"I was proud of him, matter of fact, when he graduated, I bought his cap and gown," Frank James II said.

Racine police have yet to make an arrest in the case. Questions about what led to the shooting remain unanswered.

Frank said his focus is now on the future and making sure the cycle of violence stops.

"We understand also that violence begets violence, and it's not going to do us any good, or Trent any good, cause we can't bring Trent back, to do anything other than to trust the system and trust god," Frank said.

He pointed to efforts by the county and city, including the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, as signs of progress. For Frank, prevention is the key.

Brian Mosley, a football coach at Horlick and the school's Community Connector, is working to prevent violence by supporting students and helping them avoid negative situations. He remembered Trent simply.

"His smile and just his eye contact," Mosley said.

Mosley said change will require a collective effort.

"One kid at a time, and unity, it's really going to take this town to bring this town together," Mosley said.

Frank echoed that call.

"We need to help our young people make better choices, better decisions, so we can have better outcomes than this right here," Frank said.

Trent's family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser as they prepare for life without him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip