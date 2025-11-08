Racine County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-94 northbound near Highway K

RACINE COUNTY — According to a release, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to I-94 northbound around 10:51 a.m. Saturday for a person who stopped their vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.
The sheriff's office says the person was outside of their vehicle and was then struck by a passing vehicle.
All northbound traffic on I-94 is being diverted off the interstate at Highway K and is being allowed to re-enter the interstate at Highway G.
The northbound lanes of I-94 were closed for several hours while the Racine County Sheriff’s Office's Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the incident.
The northbound lanes on I-94 were reopened around 2:09 p.m.
Traffic on I-94 southbound is fully open.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.