Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigating serious crash in Town of Norway

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash near the intersection of Highway K & N and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Norway.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area as the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) and the Town of Norway Police Department investigate.

TMJ4 News

Our crews on scene say it appears to be a two-vehicle crash. It's unclear what happened or the extent of injuries to those involved.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

