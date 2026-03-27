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Racine County Sheriff responds to active situation in Sturtevant, public asked to avoid area

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an active situation on 99th Street in Sturtevant, the Sheriff's Office announced in a social media post on Friday.
police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted

STURTEVANT — The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an active situation on 99th Street in Sturtevant, the Sheriff's Office announced in a social media post on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police
Stock image of police lights.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba