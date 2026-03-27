Racine County Sheriff responds to active situation in Sturtevant, public asked to avoid area

STURTEVANT — The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an active situation on 99th Street in Sturtevant, the Sheriff's Office announced in a social media post on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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