Racine county residents react to sales tax proposal

RACINE COUNTY — It’s time to talk about a sales tax in Racine County. It’s one of the few counties in Wisconsin without one. However, that could change soon.

County leaders took up a proposal Wednesday night that would add one-half of one percent to the state's 5% sales tax. It sounds small, but it could add up to a big budget boost.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Racine County resident, Malina Janakat-Karle, if she would notice a sales tax increase. She said, “quite honestly, I wouldn't. It wouldn't even hit my radar.”

TMJ4 News Malina Janakat-Karle lives in Mount Pleasant. She said she didn’t even notice that there wasn’t a sales tax in the county.

Janakat-Karle said it wouldn’t be a big change in her lifestyle.

"I never even noticed. Like I don't pay that much attention. I get charged tax and I didn't realize it was only at the state level and not the county level,” Janakat-Karle explained.

Racine County is just one of three counties in the state without a sales tax.

The Finance Department for the county proposed the sales tax Wednesday night in front of County Supervisors and leaders.

"We've done it without a sales tax…without any other revenue,” Interim County Executive, Tom Roanhouse said during the meeting.

Roanhouse said the county has operated successfully for years. However, he supports a sales tax.

"We deliver more government, more services with less people, and less costs,” Roanhouse said.

County leaders say this cannot continue. Many major services like the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and community health resources say they don’t have enough workers. Money is tight as well.

"All of those services cost money. If we want those kinds of services and those kinds of protections, someone has to pay for it,” Janakat-Karle said.

County leaders compared the potential sales tax revenue to counties nearby. If passed by the county supervisors, it could generate $22 million a year.

TMJ4 Potential Sales Tax Revenue for Racine County

"They should consider asking the voters, and by that I mean a simple referendum,” Yorkville resident, Bill Jaeck said.

TMJ4 News Bill Jaeck from Yorkville wants the voters to have the choice if there is a sales tax in Racine County.

Jaeck even gave this suggestion during public comment before the proposal was brought up.

The county said they want to hear from residents about this proposal. There are two planned public hearings this month.

AUGUST 12TH, 2024, AT 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 21ST, 2024, AT 5 p.m.

Both hearings will be held here:

IVES GROVE OFFICE COMPLEX AUDITORIUM

14200 WASHINGTON AVENUE STURTEVANT, WISCONSIN 53177

