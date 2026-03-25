Racine County man found guilty of election fraud

A Racine has been found guilty of election fraud.

After more than three hours of deliberation, a jury found Harry Wait guilty of two counts of election fraud and one count of identity theft. He was found not guilty of a second count of identity theft.

READ ALSO | Supporters fill Racine County courtroom as Harry Wait begins trial for election fraud charges Monday

The case dates back to the summer of 2022, when Wait went on the MyVote website and requested the absentee ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason be sent to his home address.

Wait maintained that he requested the ballots to expose what he believed were flaws in the absentee ballot process and to bring attention to election security issues.

Wait received the absentee ballot for Mason, but he never opened it and returned it to the authorities. He never received an absentee ballot for Vos, as the request was stopped by a local clerk who noticed red flags.

Hours after making the requests, Wait said he notified the local clerks and politicians by email and told law enforcement about what he did.

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