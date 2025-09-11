Racine County launches telehealth program to help with mental health crisis response

RACINE, Wis. — A new pilot program to improve mental health crisis response is soon coming to parts of Racine County.

The county's human services department says it is launching a Law Enforcement Virtual Behavioral Health Pilot Program.

According to a release from the county on Thursday, the program will let mental health professionals provide real-time, virtual support to law enforcement during mental health crises.

“Racine County is proud to lead with innovative solutions that put people first,” County Executive Ralph Malicki said.

The county says this will ensure crisis workers can more quickly intervene, providing de-escalation support, behavioral health assessments and connections to ongoing care.

“This telehealth pilot brings critical behavioral health services directly into the field, helping law enforcement respond more effectively while expanding access to care across both the western and eastern parts of our county. Our goal is to make sure no one faces a mental health crisis alone, regardless of where they live," Malicki said.

The county says the program is part of its Essential Worker initiative, or CREW, which aims to unite behavioral health professionals and law enforcement to provide early intervention and emergency services to those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The county says its human services department and sheriff's office will roll out the pilot in select areas, with plans to expand countywide.

“The sheriff’s office is proud to continue our collaboration with human services through the CREW program,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “This new pilot allows us to deliver enhanced support for individuals experiencing mental health crises. By bringing behavioral health professionals into the response virtually, we can ensure timely, compassionate and effective assistance, strengthening our community’s ability to support those in need.”

Racine County Behavioral Health says its existing crisis response resources include:

Walk-In / Same-Day Crisis Counseling – Available at the Assessment Center, 1717 Taylor Avenue (South Entrance). No appointment needed.

– Available at the Assessment Center, 1717 Taylor Avenue (South Entrance). No appointment needed. 24/7 Racine County Crisis Line – Call 262-638-6741 for immediate support from trained mental health professionals.

– Call 262-638-6741 for immediate support from trained mental health professionals. SAIL Program – A short-term crisis stabilization center providing a safe environment and connections to ongoing care.

– A short-term crisis stabilization center providing a safe environment and connections to ongoing care. Harm Reduction Resources – Free Narcan, Fentanyl, and Xylazine test strips and education on their use are available at 1717 Taylor Avenue (South Entrance).

