Racine County Jail assault; inmate in hospital with life-threatening injuries

RACINE, Wis. — A 35-year-old inmate at the Racine County Jail is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by another inmate.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said in a press release Thursday that the assault occurred just before noon on Dec. 31 in the dayroom, a common area shared by inmates.

Security footage shows the assault lasted less than a minute, according to the RCSO. A corrections officer discovered the injured inmate during a secondary safety and security check.

Google Maps The Racine County Jail complex.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care. The sheriff’s office said the inmate responsible for the assault has been identified and is now segregated from other inmates.

Information released by the sheriff’s office detailed the moments leading up to the attack. The office said the corrections officer had completed a safety check in the dayroom before the assault and then continued supervising inmates on the same wing.

An investigation revealed that all emergency buttons in the cells were functional but were not activated by any inmates who witnessed the assault.

To ensure transparency, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is leading the criminal investigation, which remains ongoing.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip