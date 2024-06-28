Racine County Executive Johnathan Delagrave dies unexpectedly

Racine County Executive Johnathan Delagrave died unexpectedly early Friday morning, according to a statement shared online by County leaders.

Racine County Board Chairman Tom Kramer will step in in as interim county executive until the position is filled, in accordance with Wisconsin law.

“It is with deepest sorrow and profound compassion that we share news of the unexpected passing of our beloved County Executive,” the statement reads. “This tragic loss has left our community in a state of great sadness, as we mourn the untimely departure of a remarkable leader, devoted public servant, and cherished friend. “

City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason has also shared his appreciation for Delagrave’s service to the County.

“As mayor, it has been an honor to serve alongside him in his role as county executive, Mason said. “Jonathan was an amazing leader for Racine County. We are all at a loss from his passing. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Mason also said he has known Johnathan since they were 14 years old at Case High School together.

Delagrave was elected in April 2015 and re-elected in April 2019. He was born and raised in Racine County and has lived in the Racine area his entire life.

As County Executive, his priorities were attracting economic development, workforce development, and expanding mental health services.

Read the full statement from Racine County:

It is with deepest sorrow and profound compassion that we share news of the unexpected passing of our beloved County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, during the early hours of June 28th, 2024.

This tragic loss has left our community in a state of great sadness, as we mourn the untimely departure of a remarkable leader, devoted public servant, and cherished friend. Jonathan's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all those within our county was truly inspirational, and his compassionate approach to governance touched the hearts of countless individuals.

In this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jonathan’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community. We ask for privacy for the family as they navigate through this tremendous loss.

County Board Chairman Tom Kramer will assume the duties and responsibilities of county executive until the position is filled by the board under Wis. Stat. § 59.17(7). Further communications will be released when they become available.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip