Racine Co. mother reacts to elementary student pulling a knife out in front of her son at school

BURLINGTON, WI. — A Racine County mother said an elementary school student pulled a knife and threatened her son inside his school.

Shelby Kandl tells TMJ4 it happened last Thursday.

"[My son] said that his friend had a knife and threatened to kill him," said Kandle. "I whipped the car around in the parking lot and ran into the school like my car was on fire."

TMJ4 News Shelby Kandl says a student pulled a knife out on her 9-year-old son, Aaron, last week. She tells TMJ4 she’s worried for the safety of her son and hoping for harsher consequences for the student involved.

She reported it to the school that day before going to the police and speaking with a detective, who told Kandl the student was too young to press charges against.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar stopped by the Burlington Police Station to confirm what happened.

A Lieutenant told Mackar that a student did bring out a knife to Dyer Elementary, but since they were nine years old there was nothing from a law enforcement perspective they could do about it.

According to Wisconsin law, a person has to be at least 10 years old to have any criminal charges referred to the District Attorney or Juvenile Department.

Kandl says the situation has been stressful for her son.

"The first day it happened, he was having panic attacks and he was scared to go to school the next day, so I called him out to give him the weekend," said Kandl.

She says the student with the knife was suspended for one week as a result.

TMJ4 reached out to the school's principal and the school district in an effort to confirm that.

Superintendent Jill Oelslager responded to TMJ4's request for that confirmation with an email saying the district is following protocol when it comes to this incident.

Part of that protocol includes short-term consequences while the investigation continues.

After that more disciplinary measures can be taken.

In a statement to parents, Oelslager says student safety is their number one priority but they have to be mindful of student confidentiality.

The full statement that was sent to parents is below:

As a district, we would like to provide some information on the process that we, as a district, take when a situation arises that could potentially pose a risk to students and/or staff. The district follows a specific process when addressing such concerns and we continually work to reflect on and improve our processes. Student and staff safety is always our top priority.





Process when addressing a safety concern posed by a student:



Report made to administration Administration begins an investigation and informs the families directly involved. Law enforcement is informed when necessary/appropriate. The Building Administrator determines short-term consequences while continuing to investigate. If the investigation deems there is a valid/significant threat made towards another student and/or staff member the district then implements our Threat Assessment Process.

Threat Assessments are conducted by BASD staff who have been trained in the Department of Justice Threat Assessment Process.

Those trained are: Administrators, Teachers, School Psychologist, Local Law Enforcement, and members of our Pupil Services Department. For more information on the Department of Justice Threat Assessment Process, please follow this link [speakup.widoj.gov]. Determine safety plan and/or further student discipline consequences based on the results of the investigation.

*** Students, family members, and the community always have the ability to inform our team of concerns (no matter the time of day) at https://speakup.widoj.gov/ [speakup.widoj.gov]. This information goes directly to our BASD team.





Please know we take student safety very seriously and it is always our number one priority. While always keeping student safety in mind, we also have to be mindful of student confidentiality. Therefore, it can be challenging to decide when to inform all families of situations versus when we only share information with those involved. What helps us decide is when we feel there is concern outside of a contained individual situation.





We were recently made aware that there is a current social media post regarding a situation that implies the school district is not responding to a situation seriously. I want to reiterate that the district takes student safety seriously and although the community is not made aware of each step of our process as it is completed, please know the process is followed with each situation that we are presented with. Again, safety is always number one.





As we move forward together, we want to encourage our families to reach out to the school district if they have questions and/or concerns instead of going to social media. If you see a post on social media please encourage people to reach out to the school district directly. It is our belief that it takes a village to raise a child and we all need to remember that we are on the same team.





The Burlington Area School District belongs to each of us. Let’s be advocates for BASD and work together.





In service,





Dr. Jill Oelslager



Superintendent





