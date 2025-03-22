Racine animal rescuers overwhelmed by surrender calls

RACINE — Animal rescues like Woof Gang Rescue in Racine are feeling overwhelmed by a surge in surrender calls, a situation they know is not unique to their organization.

“It is way worse today than it was right out of COVID,” Founder and Executive Director of Woof Gang Rescue, Jodie Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.

Hoffmann-Ruffalo said her non-profit is now inundated with calls. She noted they have received "well over 100 calls this week."

Volunteers like Gayle Allen, are on the front lines, answering these challenging calls daily.

Allen said, “It’s heartbreaking.”

She is the Facility Manager and fosters multiple dogs.

Allen explained that each surrender case is unique.

“I’ve had some call that are living in their cars. It’s a bad situation, and it seems to be getting worse instead of better,” Allen said.

Several factors contribute to the growing number of surrenders, including high veterinary costs, a lack of affordable pet-friendly housing and increasing prices for dog food.

“I think the hard part is that our staff wants to help, but we just physically don’t have the ability to do it,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said that shelters across the state are at capacity and Woof Gang Rescue is no exception.

“Everybody intends to get a dog for life, but unfortunately life happens, and unless we’re in somebody’s shoes, we can’t judge them,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, surrendered cats can get in the first week in April. Surrendered dogs are booking into July in Racine; however, they do not turn away emergency surrenders.

“I don’t know that we've ever had this in Racine County, where the Humane Society is telling people they have to make appointments this far out…until July now,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo added.

This has forced local rescues like Woof Gang to fill the gaps.

Allen emphasized their mission, saying, “We want the calls, and if we can't take your dog, maybe there’s something else we can do for you.”

If you're interested in adopting one of Woof Gang's dogs, they have two adoption events on Saturday.

The adorable pups will be at the Raymond Kia showroom just over the state line in Antioch, Illinois from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will also be at the Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park in West Allis from 12:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

You can donate to the non-profit and learn more here.

