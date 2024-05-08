President Biden to announce $3 billion investment by Microsoft to build new AI data center in Racine

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — President Biden is making his fourth trip to Wisconsin this year, with a visit to Racine today.

He is traveling to the same location as the Foxconn investment that the Trump administration visited six years ago.

During his visit, the president is expected to announce a $3.3 billion investment by Microsoft to construct a new artificial intelligence data center in Mount Pleasant.

The data center was approved back in 2023.

The data center is projected to generate 2,300 union construction jobs and 2,000 permanent positions over time, according to a press release from the White House.

The data center will be built on the same land as the $10 billion investment from Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn six years ago.

TMJ4 Foxconn's plant in Mount Pleasant, Wis.

Microsoft, according to the press release, will also offer training opportunities for thousands more Wisconsinites.

TMJ4 will stream Biden's announcement and will have live coverage.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip