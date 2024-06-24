Potential late-night water rescue in Racine, according to sheriff's office

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office said they are responding to reports of a potential water rescue along the lakefront.
According to RCSO, the incident took place about a mile offshore.
It is unclear if anyone is hurt, but there is a large presence of officials by the lakefront near the Pershing Boat Launch.
This is a breaking news story.
