RACINE — Parents and neighbors are on high alert near Gilmore Fine Arts School after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Paul Shelton of Racine for violating his sex offender status by filming children.

According to the criminal complaint, The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gilmore Fine Arts School to follow up on a cyber tip.

The complainant reported that Shelton would pick up his daughter with her little sister and record them with his cell phone, tickling each other. The week of February 21, he tried get other kids to play with his girls and record them as well.

Another complainant reported another incident on March 7 on school property where Shelton allegedly approached other children and tried to coax them into hugging each other and a tree while filming. Parents intervened and removed their children from the situation.

Shelton was convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse back in 2005 in Illinois.

Watch: Parents, neighbors alarmed after sex offender allegedly recorded children at Racine school

Parents alarmed as sex offender reportedly recorded children at school

TMJ4 broke the news to Jennifer Baker, who has two children at Gilmore.

“Very shocking because I didn’t know anything about it,” said Gilmore.

She’ll now watch both of them closely as they walk to and from school.

“My daughter, especially,” said Baker. “She’s not going to walk to school by herself or even home also by herself so she will be picked up at all times.”

Mike Beiermeister Jennifer Baker

Court documents also revealed that Shelton was never given permission to go on RUSD Gilmore School property nor was RUSD aware of Paul Shelton's record as a convicted sexual abuser.

Investigators identified a Facebook account that Shelton did not disclose to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program. That account was used last on March 6 according to the complaint. Shelton also failed to report his vehicle to the registry program.

During their conversation, Investigators uncovered that Shelton admitted to dropping off and picking up his kids at school every day and recording them on school property. He also said he was told different when he was advised by investigators he couldn’t go on RUSD property without permission.

TMJ4 spoke with nearby neighbors like Gary Beesley, a grandfather and great grandfather.

“My eight-year-old great granddaughter might want to ride her bike around the block and there’s this guy hanging out over there,” said Beesley. “That’s not right.”

Mike Beiermeister Gary Beesley

Shelton was arrested on March 13 and is facing the following charges:



Sex Offender - Fail/Update Information

Registered Sex Offender Intentionally Photograph a Minor Without Consent

Knowingly Fail to Notify School of Sex Offender Status - 1st Offense

3 Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

A spokesperson for the Racine Unified School District released this statement to TMJ4:

“Recently, a parent brought a concern about two adults approaching children who were playing outside the school building after dismissal. District safety staff notified law enforcement who investigated and handled the situation. We are thankful for their support in ensuring our students and staff are safe.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip