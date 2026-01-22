One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Racine involving ambulance

RACINE, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Racine involving an ambulance Thursday morning, according to the Racine Police Department.

The crash happened just after 9:40 a.m. near Douglas Avenue and High Street.

TMJ4

Police said all three vehicles were towed from the scene, and the road has already reopened to traffic.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure; however, police said it is still unclear if there are any reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

